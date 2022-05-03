'Eid-ul-Fitr' celebrated with devotion in the city

Thousands offer prayers in Chawani Eidgah

Aurangabad, May 3:

The Eid-ul-Fitr prayers, which could not be performed collectively for the last two years due to covid, were offered on Tuesday in the presence of a large crowd at the Chawani Eidgah in the cantonment area with great devotion and enthusiasm.

Hafez Zaker Sahab performed the main namaz of Eid and made a 'dua' under the guidance of Mohammad Naseem Mufti, Dr Javed Mukarram and Mohammad Mufti Naeem. Meraj Siddiqui of the Muslim Numainda Council read out some resolutions.

After the prayers, MP Imtiyaz Jaleel, Commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, Deputy commissioners Ujjwala Wankar and Nikesh Khatmode, Rashid Mamu, Ashok Sainna, James Ambildhage, Naveen Oberoi and others greeted the Muslim community members.

Mohammad Mufti Naeem gave guidance on fasting, prayers, Quran and alms giving. District Wakf officer Mohammed Asef Mutvalli, former officer Sayyed Faiz, president of the Chhawani Idgah Kabrastan committee Abdul Wahid, secretary AH Khan and others were present.

Attempt to spread hatred in the society

Dr Javed Mukarram elaborated on the nature of Ramzan and reviewed the current situation and appealed to follow the teachings of the Prophet Muhammad. There is an attempt to spread hatred in the society. He appealed to the community members to throw out any such attempt.

Be loyal to your creator

Mohammad Naseem Mufti also appealed to the people to perform Ibadat (prayer) throughout the year as they do during the month of Ramzan. Speaking on the occasion, he said, a horse always protects its owner by taking the blow of the enemy on its own body during the battle. His master feeds him food, so he stays loyal to the owner. It also conveys the message that you should be loyal to your creator.

Highlights of the occasion:

1. The dua was read after two years by expressing gratitude to Allah for giving such a large number of people the opportunity to come together.

2. Compared to 2019, this year a large number of devotees were present at Chawani Eidgah.

3. Under the supervision of CP Dr Nikhil Gupta, all the roads around Eidgah were closely guarded by the police.

4. Volunteers from Tamir-e-Millat arranged transportation and sitting arrangements. Municipal corporation cleaned the area and supplied water.

5. Sheer Khurma was given to the attendees by the Waqf Board.