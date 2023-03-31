Eight get PC in stone pelting case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Judicial magistrate (first class) S P Bedarkar remanded eight accused arrested in the Kiradpura riots into police custody till April 3.

Riots occurred near the Ram Temple area after a clash between two groups in the wee hours of Thursday. The police arrested Barkat Shaukat Shaikh (23), Shaikh Atiq Shaikh Harun (24), Saddamshah Bismillahashah (33, Katkat Gate), Shaikh Khwaja Shaikh Rashid (25, Khas Gate), Sharek Khan Irfan Khan (23, Raja Bazar), Shaikh Salim Shaikh Aziz (25, Sendurjan, Sindhkhedraja, Buldhana), Syed Noor Syed Yousuf (30, Baijipura) and Shaikh Nazim Shaikh Ahmed (24, Kiradpura) and produced them before the court.

Assistant public prosecutor Amer Qazi and investigating officer A B Magare appeared for the government.