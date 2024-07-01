Eight thefts in one night at Golatgaon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Sensation prevailed in the Golatgaon, an unidentified gang of thieves had caused havoc, with eight thefts occurring overnight on Saturday, including breaking into a temple donation box of the Ram Temple. These eight thefts, which resulted in the loss of valuables worth lakhs of rupees, have created a stir in the area.

In Golatgaon, the thieves broke into Kiran Salunke's fertiliser and seed shop, stealing valuable items and cash. They broke open the donation box in the Ram Temple and took only the notes, leaving the coins behind in the box. They stole gold and silver jewellery from a busy shop in a busy area. They also robbed another jewellery shop in the vicinity. In the village, the house of Kishore Khandagale was broken into. Unidentified thieves also lifted a motorcycle (MH 20 FZ 8609) of Balu Rode while it was parked in front of his house in Kawadgaon on Saturday midnight. The homes of Uttam Shedge and Umaji Shedge in Kawadgaon were also broken into, with the thieves stealing cash and valuable items from inside.

The thieves also broke the locks of the shutters of three shops and committed theft in Golatgaon. Notably, while stealing from the jewellery, the thieves stole the CCTV camera to avoid being captured. Eight thefts in a single night have created an atmosphere of fear among the shopkeepers and villagers. Meanwhile, the alert citizens of Golatgaon have urged the Karmad police to increase patrolling in the night.