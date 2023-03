Eknath Chavan passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Eknath Runjaji Chavan (80, Deolai, Satara Parisar) passed away on Thursday morning.The last rites were performed on him at Pratapnagar crematorium. He leaves behind wife, two brothers and extended family.

Eknath Chavan was a retired employee of Bharat Sanchar Nikam Ltd and the father of the education officer of Zilla Parishad Jaishri Chavan and private professional Sanjay Chavan.