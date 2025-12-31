Eknath Gaikwad passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Eknath Damuji Gaikwad passed away on Wednesday at 9 am after a brief illness. He was 83 years old. He was the first retired Information Director of the Marathwada division under the Directorate of Information and Public Relations. He is survived by his wife, two sons, three daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren. He resided at N.T. 54, Thakre Nagar. His last rites will be performed on Thursday, at 12 noon at the Christian Cemetery in Padegaon. A memorial mass will be held at 11 am on the same day at St. Thomas Church near Seven Hills. Eknath Gaikwad had served successfully in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Pune, Nanded, Latur, Dharashiv, and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.