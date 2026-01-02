Elderly man arrested

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A mentally disturbed elderly man attempted to touch a minor girl after making obscene gestures. Locals caught and handed him over to police, and based on the complaint from the girl’s father, a case was registered. The accused, Pralhad Bawaskar, was remanded to Harsul Jail, police inspector Atul Yerme said. On January 1 at around 2 pm, the minor girl was playing with friends in a colony near the TV Centre. Pralhad was roaming nearby and made obscene comments, attempted to touch her, and tried to force her to go with him. Frightened, the girl ran home and informed her mother. Locals gathered, assaulted Pralhad, held a slipper over his head, humiliated him in the colony, and forced him to apologize by touching the girl’s feet. CIDCO police arrived and took him into custody. A complaint was filed by the girl’s father, following which Pralhad was arrested.