Elderly man dies by suicide over ₹65 Lakh fraud

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 65-year-old man allegedly died by suicide on Tuesday afternoon after being defrauded of Rs 65 lakh in a land deal.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Salunke( Salunke Vasti, Vaijapur). The incident occurred around 2 pm in Vaijapur. According to the police, Chandrapal Rajput (Anandnagar, Vaijapur), had agreed to purchase five acres of agricultural land from Salunke for Rs 65 lakh. However, Rajput allegedly made Salunke sign the land sale deed by intoxicating him and failed to pay the agreed amount. Despite several follow-ups, the payment was never made, causing severe mental distress to Salunke. Unable to cope with the financial and emotional pressure, Salunke reportedly consumed poison at his residence. He died later that day. Based on a complaint filed by his daughter, Anita Rothe, a case has been registered against Rajput at the Vaijapur Police Station.