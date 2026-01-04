Elderly woman dies after being burnt in gas flare-up

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

An elderly woman died after sustaining severe burns in a gas flare-up incident that occurred at Dhondalgaon in Vaijapur at around 8 am on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Gayabai Lukha Wagh (77).

Gayabai Wagh was living alone at her house in Dhondalgaon. On Saturday morning, while she was cooking after lighting the gas stove, there was a sudden gas flare-up, causing her to catch fire and suffer serious burn injuries. On noticing the incident, neighbouring villagers immediately rushed her in a vehicle to GMCH in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for treatment. She succumbed to her injuries late at night while undergoing treatment.

She is survived by her brother, three sisters and nephews.

