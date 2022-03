Elderly woman dies in accident

Aurangabad, March 27:

An elderly woman was hit by a bus on Shivajinagar road on March 25. The woman died during treatment on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mangal Vijay Ghadge (60, Vishrantinagar). Ghadge's brother Dnyaneshwar Ramchandra Jagtap has lodged a complaint against the bus driver at Pundaliknagar police station.