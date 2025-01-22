Elderly woman duped over ration

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An elderly woman was duped by three individuals who lured her with the promise of free ration. The incident occurred on Monday in the Kelibazar area.The victim, identified as Malan Kshirsagar (75), a resident of Nageshwarwadi, was seated in front of a closed shop by the culprits, who then fled with her gold ornaments and Rs 1,500 in cash. Malan had gone shopping when a man, approximately 30 years old, approached her, claiming that free ration was being distributed nearby. He led her to a location near Ek Netra Maruti Temple, where two of his accomplices were waiting. One of them placed Rs 200 in her hand and asked her to keep her gold earrings, necklace (30 beads), and Rs 1,500 cash in a bag. Pretending to place the bag in a sack, the culprits handed the sack to Malan. They instructed her to wait in front of a closed shop, claiming she would receive ration there. After waiting for a long time with no sign of the shop opening, Malan checked the sack and discovered that the bag containing her valuables was missing. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station regarding the incident.