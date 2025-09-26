Elderly woman robbed of 9 tolas of gold by fake policemen

A 65-year-old woman was robbed of 9 tolas of gold jewelry by two men posing as policemen outside the BJP office on Railway Station Road in Padmapura on Friday at 11.45 am.

Mina Soni, a resident of Konkanwadi, was on her way to buy vegetables when the two men stopped her, claiming, “There has been a murder in Padmapura. We are police. Take off your jewelry and keep it in the bag.” As Mina complied, the men pretended to help her place the jewellry in a bag but tricked her and stole her gold chain, ring with a yellow sapphire, bangle, and bracelet, totaling 9 tolas. Upon learning about the robbery, assistant commissioner of police Sampat Shinde and police inspector Pravina Yadav rushed to the scene. Both culprits were captured on CCTV cameras. A case has been registered at Vedantnagar Police Station in the evening.

Photo: CCTV footage of the incident