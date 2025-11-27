Elderly woman robbed of gold worth 3.5 tolas after being misled with ‘government subsidy’ claim

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two men robbed a 60-year-old vegetable vendor, Gaya Kaduba Vetal, after misleading her by saying, “Auntie, senior citizens are getting government assistance.”

They stole her gold ornaments weighing 3.5 tolas and Rs 7,000 in cash.

The incident occurred on November 26 at 11.30 am near district civil hospital in Chikalthana.

Gaya had gone to the post office to update her daughter’s passbook. While returning home on foot, two unidentified men stopped her and repeated the subsidy lie. They took her under a tree near district civil hospital and told her that to appear eligible for the aid, she must remove her jewellery and place it in her purse, then in a white bag. They switched the bag and escaped with the ornaments and cash. The purse containing 18 g chain, 12 g earrings, 4 g ring and Rs 7,000 was missing when she checked again. She filed a complaint at the MIDC Cidco police station with police inspector Geeta Bagwade. A case has been registered against two unidentified persons.