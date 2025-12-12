Election code of conduct preparations begin in Municipal Corporation;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the Nagpur winter session concluding, the State Election Commission is expected to announce the municipal election schedule soon. In anticipation, the Municipal Corporation administration has decided to keep offices open on December 13 and 14 (Saturday and Sunday).

Files related to development works that may get stalled once the election code of conduct comes into effect are being cleared on a war footing. The process of finalizing ward-wise voter lists for the municipal elections is underway. The State Election Commission has directed that the final lists be published on December 15, and the election department is working to complete the revisions.

The election schedule is likely to be declared between December 16 and 20, after which the code of conduct will immediately come into force. Until a mayor is appointed, the administration will be unable to take any new decisions. Therefore, the administration is currently prioritizing approvals for various development projects and policy-related matters.

Over the past few days, tender processes for multiple development works have been completed. Some controversial tenders have been set aside, some may be cancelled while others may be re-tendered, according to senior officials. Municipal administrator G. Sreekanth issued a circular on Friday announcing that the office will remain open on December 13 and 14.