Election of cantonment board on April 30

-Nomination papers will be distributed on March 21

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Ministry of Defence has announced the election schedule for the cantonment board in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The board has approved a resolution to this effect in a meeting held on Monday, under the chairmanship of nominated member Adv Prashant Targe, board president Brigadier KS Narayanan and chief executive officer Sanjay Sonawane.

The polling for the seven wards of the cantonment will be held on April 30 from 7 am to 5 pm at 7 polling stations, as per the current ward-wise arrangement.

The polling stations for each ward are as follows: girls primary school for ward No 1, near House No 999 Gawlipura for ward No 2, the old office of the cantonment for ward No 3 and 4, House No 791 near Tanga Stand in Pensionpura for ward No 5, Imdadi School near Darjibazar road for ward No 6 and Karnapura primary school and Holy Cross English High School for ward No 7. However, the returning officer may change these polling stations as per their final decision.

Nomination forms for interested candidates will be distributed from the board office on March 21 between 10 am to 2 pm and 3 pm to 5 pm. Candidates can file their nomination papers on March 23 between 10:30 am and 4 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on March 28 at 11 am in the board office. Symbols will be distributed to contesting candidates on April 10 from 11 am onwards.