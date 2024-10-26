Election staff examination: 200 fail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The first exam for polling officers and staff was conducted in the Aurangabad East and West constituencies, resulting in 200 failures on Saturday. This was the initial exam, and those who did not pass must prepare for the second round. A total of 825 staff attended the exam in the West constituency, while 1,708 participated in the East. Out of these, 1,554 passed, leaving 154 who failed, including 27 from the West constituency.

The nomination process for the assembly elections is currently ongoing, with voting set for November 20. The election department is conducting training for polling officers and staff. The first training session in the West constituency was led by Election Officer Umakant Pardhi, while the East constituency's training was conducted by Election Officer Chetan Girashe. An online exam was conducted for training staff in the West, where scores ranged from 30 to 35 points. Out of 1,300 staff members, 825 attended the training, which included a PowerPoint presentation on the voting process and hands-on experience with the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM). After the training, a 30-mark exam was held, allowing 30 minutes for candidates to answer questions via a shared mobile link. To pass, candidates need at least 50% of the marks. As a result, 27 candidates failed the exam, while two candidates achieved perfect scores of 100%. Those who failed will have to face the examination again.

Box

\ICentral constituency exam today\I

The examination for staff in the Central constituency will take place on Sunday at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, according to SDO and Election Officer Venkata Rathod. Additionally, training for another 1,300 staff members in the West constituency is also scheduled for Sunday, as confirmed by Officer Pardhi.