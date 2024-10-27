Election tensions: criminals caught, one slips away!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a late-night combing operation, police arrested two notorious criminals with a pistol and live ammunition. The suspects are Vicky Thaksen Kale (25) from Waluj and Syed Javed Syed Mozam (33) from Kachiwada.

The crime branch and cyber police conducted a combing operation on Saturday night due to the upcoming elections. PI Shivcharan Pandhare from the cyber police station team received a tip-off about Syed Javed carrying a pistol with a wooden grip and live ammunition. Acting on the information, PSI Sandeep Shinde, along with officers Vinod Pardeshi, Sunil Belkar, Ashraf Syed, Satish Hambarde, Raju Wagh, Pramod Surse, and Ajay Dahival, set a trap at the Chawani Weekly Market. They successfully apprehended Syed Javed and recovered a pistol along with two live 9mm cartridges.

Notorious criminal's attempted escape foiled

Shivanand Kale, a notorious criminal from the Lakshmi Gairan area of Waluj, attempted to murder his brother four days ago and fled the scene. Crime Branch PI Sandeep Gurme received a tip-off that Shivanand was armed with a pistol. Following this, PSI Vishal Bodkhe targeted his house at midnight. At the residence, police found only Shivanand’s criminal father and Vicky Thakseen Kale. Upon searching, they also discovered a pistol and live cartridges with Vicky. A police team then pursued Shivanand towards Kesapur, but women obstructed their path, allowing him to escape into the jungle.