Election work leads to intimidation and threats: Luxury car and Police siren used

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two unidentified men in a white car with a police siren attempted to intimidate a hotel owner near Sharanapur Junction on Tuesday night. Claiming to be election inspectors, they demanded alcohol after the bar closed. When refused, they threatened to shut down his business.

The incident occurred when the hotel owner closed his bar late at night. A white car with a police siren drove by around 12.30 am. One of the individuals in the car ordered the owner to step outside and demanded alcohol, but the owner refused, explaining that the bar was closed. The men then claimed to be ACB officers working on election duties and used threatening language. They made phone calls to pressure the bar owner into compliance. When the owner continued to refuse, they threatened to shut his business down the next day before driving away towards Daulatabad. CCTV footage captured the entire incident.

Pressure tactics and false claims

Two men in a white car with an MH 20 license plate displaying "313" used a police siren to intimidate hotel owners across the city, pretending to be police officers. One man claimed to be an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) employee, pressuring a hotel owner for alcohol and threatening to shut down the bar when refused. A similar car labelled "Maharashtra Government" was seen using a siren near Shahanurmiya Dargah and Cambridge Chowk, causing alarm among hotel owners around 10 pm.

Empty inspection tent

Inspection teams were deployed across the city due to the model code of conduct, but locals report that the inspection tent on Padegaon- Daulatabad Road has been empty for several days.