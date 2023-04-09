Elections for 38 BoS chairmen on Apr 25

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University will conduct elections for the chairman of 38 Board of Studies (BoS) on April 25.

Registrar and election returning officer Dr Bhagwan Sakhle said that the election of Senate and BoS members was completed in the first phase.

He said that the election for the chairman of 38 BoS from four faculties would be held. Each BoS has 10 voters while 60 members of different BoS are vacant so, 320 voters will exercise their franchise. The last date for filing nomination papers is April 11 while the scrutiny of the nomination papers would be done on April 12.

The list of valid and invalid candidates will be displayed on April 13. The last date for withdrawing nomination papers and displaying the final candidates' list is April 19. The election will be conducted on April 25.

The names of subject-wise BoS are as follows; Humanities faculty (13 BoS)-Economics, English, Geography, Hindi, History, Marathi, Political Science, Psychology, Public Administration, Sociology, Urdu, Substantive Law, Procedural Law. Science and Technology (13 BoS)-Botany, Chemistry, Electronics, Fisheries, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, Zoology, Mechanical, Computer, Electronic, Electrical and Civil. Commerce and Management Science (five BoS) and Interdisciplinary faculty (7 BoS)-Physical Education Director, BP Ed -Physical B P Ed, Physical Education teacher, Physical Education Psychology, Education Philosophy, academic administration and home science.