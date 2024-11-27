Elections over, focus shifts to development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

As assembly elections concluded, Chief Secretary Sujata Saunik urged officials to prioritize development projects and administrative tasks. She directed divisional authorities to review key initiatives and expenditures during a video conference on Tuesday.

The administration had been occupied with election-related duties from October 15 to November 23, leaving several development files pending. With a new government set to take charge, Saunik called on officials to prepare for a comprehensive review after the CM’s oath-taking ceremony. She emphasized the importance of updating project reports, identifying hurdles and reviewing the utilization of District Planning Committee funds. Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade and other senior officials attended the meeting.

Review of key projects begins

Following Saunik’s instructions, the administration reviewed major projects in Marathwada, including irrigation works and the Nanded-Jalna road linking the Samruddhi Expressway. Commissioner Gawade stated that these updates would be submitted to the new government to expedite progress. District collectors have also been tasked with consulting newly elected MLAs to align development goals with their priorities.