Electoral Literacy Club formed in Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Tarabai Shinde Women’s Study Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) formed the ‘Electoral Literacy Club’ on Saturday. The Electoral Literacy Club organised a programme ‘Matadan Parve’ to inspire youths and first-time voters the voting.

Director of the Centre Dr Nirmala Jadhav guided the participants on the importance of voting for building a powerful nation.

She said that while demanding rights and powers one should not forget one’s duty, so as a sensible citizen, one should exercise his franchise. Dr Ashwini More, nodal officer of the electoral literacy club Dr Savita Bahirat, Dr Vikas Tachle, and Sanjay Pol along with students were present.