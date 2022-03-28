Electricity employees strike causes inconvenience to residents

Aurangabad, March 28:

Various organisations of the electricity officers and employees initiate a statewide strike on March 28 and 29 demanding cancellation of the electricity (reform) Act 2021 and other demands. Around 57 percent employees participated in the strike on the first day of the strike. As a result, the electricity department faced severe convenience for regularizing the power failures at various places. The employees of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL), Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Ltd (MSETCL) and Maharashtra State Power Generation Company Ltd (MSPGCL) have participated in the strike.

Subordinate Engineers Association, State Electricity Workers Federation, Vij Tantrik Kamgar Union, Rajya Vidyut Mandal, Vij Karmachari - Adhikari - Abhiyanta, Rajya Vij Kamgar Congress, Rajya Viddyut Operators Sanghatana and others have participated in the strike.

Meanwhile, energy minister Dr Nitin Raut discussed various issues with the trantrik Kamgar union general secretary Syed Zahiroddin, Maharashtra Rajya Vidyut Mandal Adhikari Sanghatana general secretary Sanjay Khade, president Pravin Bagul, Shilratna Salve and others through video conferencing.

Out of the total 3,398 employees in the Aurangabad division, 1957 employees participated in the strike. 1368 employees were present in all the shifts on Monday while 73 are on leave, tour or weekly off. Hence, 57.59 percent employees were not present on the work, informed MSEDCL chief engineer Bhujang Khandare.