Electricity employees to initiate 72 hours strike from Tuesday midnight

Aurangabad

The government has initiated the privatization of Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL). The electricity employees have opposed the privatization. The chief managing director of MSEDCL and state energy secretary have called a meeting with a delegation of the employees' associations on Monday (January 2). If the negotiation fails, the association has threatened to initiate a 72 hours strike from Tuesday midnight.

Briefing the press, the general secretary of the employees association Arun Pival said, MSEDCL is doing good work in the state. However, the outstanding due is huge due to the wrong policies of the government and the administration. The three associations have established an action committee. A morcha will be held at the district collectorate at Thane District Collectorate on Monday. An agitation has already started against privatization since December 18 and also organised a morcha at the winter session on December 23.

General secretary Syed Zahiroddin, Avinash Chavan, Rajendra Rathod, Valmik Nikam, Vinay Dhanbahadur, Habib Patel, Abhay Pandit, Navnath Pawar and others were present during the press meet.