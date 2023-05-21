Electrification to boost efficiency: Manmad-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rail line doubling to get green signal soon

Union minister of state for railways announces electrification progress and upcoming projects

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The South Central Railway (SCR) is set to witness a significant transformation as diesel engine trains are gradually phased out in favor of electric engine trains. The shift is expected to save both time and the cost of diesel. The Manmad (Ankai)-Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rail line doubling project has received positive signals and is likely to commence within the next two months. said union minister of state for railways, Raosaheb Danve.

Danve recently shared a video on social media showcasing the completion of the electrification work from Manmad (Ankai) to Jalna, with other ongoing work currently underway. Notably, freight trains have already transitioned to electric engines, and passenger trains will follow suit soon. The adoption of electric engines is expected to streamline operations, saving valuable time and reducing the reliance on diesel, ultimately leading to cost savings.

In addition to electrification, significant developments are also underway at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station in the godown area. The construction of a pitline, which commenced a few days ago, is currently progressing swiftly. Excavation work for the pitline is currently underway and is projected to be completed within the upcoming year. The land acquisition process for the Solapur-Tuljapur railway line is in its final stages, indicating progress towards its implementation. Moreover, Danve emphasized that the pitline work at Jalna is expected to conclude by July.