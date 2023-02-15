Eliminate evil things from society

Aurangabad: “Evil things are increasing in society gradually. Eliminate the evils from the roots whenever you see them,” said Maulana Yunus from Mumbai.

He was speaking in ‘Tablighi Ijtema’ organised at Auliya Masjid at Rauza Baugh on Wednesday. The one-day religious congregation began after the Fajar prayer today.

Haji Shakil from Mumbra, Maulana Abdul Rahman (Mumbai), Dr Abdullah (Bhiwandi), Dr Khaleel (Solapur), Abdul Aziz (Raigad) and Osman Bhilwan guided the doctors, engineers and traders from the city. They asked them to follow the teachings of Islam. The spiritual leaders also spoke on how to treat customers and patients.