Ellora-Ajanta Festival likely to be put off!

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With an aim to reach upon final decision reviewing the feasibility of conducting the much-awaited Ellora-Ajanta Festival, the festival committee headed by the district collector has scheduled a meeting at the district collectorate on January 17.

It may be noted that the heritage-lovers and enthusiasts are eager to know whether the festival is going to be held or not this year. The major issue seems to be financial. The biggest challenge before the committee is to raise additional funds of Rs 4 crore to conduct the festival. The administration has Rs 2 crore in its exchequer, but the outstanding of Rs 1.75 crore of last year’s festival is worrying them.

It may be noted that the festival is a joint venture of the Directorate of Tourism, District Administration and the Tourism Stakeholders. It was first conducted in 1985 and since 2002-03 it has been conducted at Sunehri Mahal. For one or the other reason, the festival has not been conducted regularly since 2012. However, it has been conducted regularly for the last few years, but this year, the chances of holding the festival due to financial reasons are bleak, it is said.

The district collector Deelip Swami said, “ There is no issue of management and open venue in conducting the festival. It will be held and efforts are being made as well to raise funds to the tune of Rs 6 crore. We will have to see how much funds we could raise under CSR. The fate of the festival is solely dependent upon the finances. Hence the final decision will be taken after January 17’s meeting.”