Ellora Caves to witness battery-operated buses soon!

Aurangabad, June 18:

If all goes well, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI, Aurangabad Circle) is likely to introduce a battery-operated bus service on the campus of world heritage Ellora Caves, soon.

The superintending archaeologist Milan Kumar Chawale confirmed that a fleet of 14 electric buses (non-AC) have arrived and their trial runs have also been completed. The service will soon be dedicated to the visitors after its inauguration within a week, he said.

It may be noted that the sprawling campus of Ellora comprises 34 caves. The visitors get tired and exhausted from walking while moving from one group of caves to another. They face inconvenience, especially during the summer and monsoon season. In addition, there was a threat of pollution from the private transport vehicles to the site. Hence the decision was taken to introduce environment-friendly 5 AC and 15 non-AC buses were taken. Of which, 14 non-AC buses have arrived recently under the first phase. The ASI has built five stops providing boarding and de-boarding facilities to the visitors. The tourists or visitors will have to purchase a bus boarding ticket, other than a monument entry ticket. The buses will be operated by a private contractor from sunrise to sunset. Meanwhile, the ASI is taking an effort to seek an appointment of a public representative to inaugurate the service, said the reliable sources.

Plastering/illumination of Bibi ka Maqbara

Chawale underlined that the office has issued the work order to the contractor and he will be starting the plastering of the outer (heightened) protection walls of the Bibi ka Maqbara soon. The order to repair and replace damaged old red basalt stone mesh has also been issued. The contractor had gone to Rajasthan for making arrangements for the required stone.

Maqbara is one of the garden monuments in the country which is open till 10 pm. The ASI has mooted the plan to illuminate the main entrance of it and both the sides of the stone path leading to the main mausoleum. All four corners of the monument will glow up with the illumination, said Chawale.

Revival of fountains

There are many fountains in the casket stretched between the entrance and the main mausoleum, apart from different corners, of the campus. The ASI will undertake their repairing and revive the functioning of all the fountains. Meanwhile, the office is pursuing the demand with the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) to lay an independent water supply line till the heritage for the revival of the water fountains.

The superintending archaeologist also mentioned of proposed construction of the bridge on the rivers for the tourists visiting world heritage Ajanta Caves and Pitalkhora Caves, apart from lavoratory facilities.