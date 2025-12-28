Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) and Shri Krishna Mandir Mahanubhav Ashram Trust will jointly organise an elocution competition on 'Mahanubhav Literature: Past, Present, and Future' at Mahanubhav Ashram, at 12 noon, on December 30. This elocution competition is named 'Mahant Bhaskarbaba Nagarajbaba Mahanubhav.'

Director of the Student Development Board, Dr Kailas Ambhure, said that the time limit would be 7 minutes for each participant.

The medium of the competition is Marathi and Hindi and three participants will be selected for prizes. The cash prizes for this competition will be given by Acharya Santosh Muni Shastri of the Ashram. The university will present a memento and a certificate of appreciation.