Elocution: Secret superpower every student needs

Siddiqui Abeer

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Imagine a superpower that can boost students’ confidence, sharpen their mind, and open doors to endless opportunities - all without a single gadget or screen. That superpower is elocution.

Elocution isn’t just about speaking English correctly - it’s about hacking the brain’s communication system. When students practice elocution, they train themselves to think faster, organise ideas clearly, and connect deeply with their audience. It’s like mental gymnastics that flex not just their tongues but their entire mindset.

Here’s the exciting part: elocution can be a creative playground, not a boring drill. Instead of just reciting poems or speeches, why not:

*Turn it into a storytelling battle, where students craft their own tales and challenge each other’s creativity?

*Use improvised elocution, where they speak on a surprise topic for 1 minute - building quick thinking and fearless speaking?

*Combine it with body language workshops to teach students how to own their presence, not just their words?

*These fresh twists transform elocution into a fun, empowering adventure - one that students actually look forward to.

*In our digital era, where typing has replaced talking, elocution brings back the lost art of human connection through voice. It’s not just learning English; it’s learning to be heard, understood, and remembered.

*Schools that embrace elocution don’t just create better speakers - they create leaders, innovators, and confident individuals ready to face any challenge.

So, if you want to give students a gift that lasts a lifetime, give them the superpower of elocution.

(The writer is English teacher, Burhani National English High school).