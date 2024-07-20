Eloping with married school time friend proved costly to youth

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 19-year-old youth was booked with Pundliknagar Police for allegedly running away with his young married schoolmate. The woman lodged a complaint against the youth.

As per the complaint, the woman married in March 2023 and she along with her husband came to Pundliknagar in the city in June 2024.

In the meantime, the accused Deepak Dandge who was acquainted with her during the school days contacted the complainant. They were in contact with each other through social media and WhatsApp.

In the complaint, the woman alleged that the accused forced her to meet him by threatening to tarnish her father’s image in the village. He also forced her to run away with him by threatening to make their messages viral. Deepak came near to her house on June 25 and asked her to meet him.

He took her to different places including Pachora, Vadodara, Thane and Kalyn and harassed her sexually. Her family member searched their location and freed the woman.

The victim returned to her parents' house and lodged a complaint against Deepak.PSI Anand Bansod is on the case.