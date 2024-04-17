Emergency pump to be started for lifting water from Jayakwadi

Chhatrapati Sambhajiagar: Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Sreekanth said that the emergency pump located at the centre of Jayakwadi dam would be activated to lift water.

It may be noted that there is a hue and cry over the water in the city with increasing shortage. The water level of the dam is decreasing fast. The CSMC is facing a lot of difficulty in lifting water from the dam. The dam has 14.5 per cent storage currently. Water is being in both canals for farming.

The water lifting for the city has decreased by 5 MLD. The water level will go down in the next 15 days. The Water Supply Department of CSMS is preparing to start the emergency pump of the dam. The administrator said that the emergency pump would be started in the next 15 days.

G Sreekanth inaugurated his renovated chamber at CSMC on Ram Navami on Wednesday. The chamber was given a corporate look. Talking to newsmen after the inauguration, he said that this year is a year of completion of many schemes. Many development works would be inaugurated throughout the year.

The work new water supply scheme of Rs 2740 crore to be implemented for the city will be completed by December end. The water issue has become a serious issue because of the rise in mercury.

There is a disruption in the water supply as the pipe is bursting time and again. The water supply has increased the way its demand is growing. The work of the new 900 mm pipeline was completed.

The city is getting 18 MLD water from it. However, lifting from Jayakwadi has decreased by 5 MLD. The city is supplied water from 130 MLD to 135 MLD after the the decrease.

A total of eight MLD water is being supplied from Harsul Lake. G Sreekanth said that three MLD water needs to be made available from Harsul for filling tankers.