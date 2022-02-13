Employee cheats builder of Rs 24K

Aurangabad, Feb 13:

Amrut Developers owner Vijay Ramdas Sakkarwar (Golden City, Itkheda) has been duped for Rs 24 lakh by his employee Babasaheb Balasaheb Dukre (Jalannagar). A case has been registered with the Vedantnagar police station.

Police said, Babasaheb Dukre is working with Sakkarwar as an accountant for the past 15 years. He worked for Amrut Developers till 2019 and looked after all the financial affairs and accounts. As Sakkarwar had complete confidence in him, he gave him signed blank cheques for the financial transactions. In 2019, Sakkarwar found irregularities in the accounts and hence he sacked Dukre.

When the accounts were checked, a huge misappropriation was found. Sakkarwar called him on June 1, 2019 and asked him about the misappropriation. Dukare accepted that he had done the irregularities in the account and gave a written declaration in this regard and also gave post-dated cheques for the recovery of the misappropriated amount. However, all the cheques were dishonoured in the bank. Hence, a notice was sent to Dukare through the lawyer.

Later, Sakkarwar on January 12, 2022 received a message from the bank that a cheque amounting to Rs 24 lakh was dishonoured due to insufficient balance. As the firm has not issued any cheque of the number deposited in the bank.

When the checkbook was checked, cheques numbering from 71 to 95 were missing. Dukare has stolen these cheques, as mentioned in the complaint. PSI Uttareshwar Munde is further investigating the case.