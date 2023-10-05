Employees should participate in policy making

MSEDCL Aurangabad zone chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Aurangabad zone chief engineer Dr Murhari Kele on Wednesday urged employees to participate in policy making and contribute to the formation of a quality circle of employees at the zone level.

He was speaking at a meeting of various labor unions in the Aurangabad zone held recently. He also said that the company faces many challenges including recovery of energy bills, and if the employees union and the administration make a concerted effort to deal with them, MSEDCL definitely will progress further.

Public relations officer of Nashik zone Vikas Adhe gave a special lecture on stress relief and daily work. On this occasion, Amit Gaikwad, the representative of the associate company of the health insurance scheme of MSEDCL cleared the doubts of employees by providing detailed information about the scheme.

Superintendent engineers Shantilal Chaudhari, Pravin Daroli, Mohan Kaloge, deputy general manager Pravin Bagul, acting assistant GM Swati Chavan-Gadekar and others were present.