Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The NGO, Madrasa Umme Salma’s (MUS) women empowerment cell has organised a daylong employment guidance workshop for women at Meena Function Hall, recently.

The trainer and motivator Adv S N Pathan was the chief guest, while the MUS director Hafiz Javed Khan was the guest of honour.

Adv Pathan urged the female participants to be mentally strong and come out of their comfort zones to prove their mettle within the prescribed zones. He also briefed upon various government schemes for the welfare and upliftment of women and also guided them on how to avail of them.

Hafiz Khan underlined that Islam has not given the responsibility of winning bread for the family to women. Instead, she has been awarded multi-tasking responsibilities as a homemaker (including taking care of children, preserving modesty, upkeeping the house, and maintaining family ties). In this context, supplementing the income of the family patriarch is purely optional and as per her will.

The women empowerment cell’s head Tahseen Fatema suggested the women folks to self-analyse their strengths, overcome their weaknesses, and accordingly explore the avenues as per their qualifications and capabilities.

The workshop concluded with a question and answer session. Female participants attended the workshop in large numbers.