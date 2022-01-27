Encourage citizens to use bicycle track: Thackeray

Aurangabad, Jan 27:

The state environment and tourism minister Aditya Thackeray has made it clear that he is not paying heed to the allegations claiming corruption in the purchase of bollards fixed to demarcate bicycle track on Kranti Chowk to Railway Station Road. It is alleged that the track is no more proving beneficial to the citizens.

It may be noted that the bicycle track was inaugurated by minister Thackeray, but the condition of it is pathetic. Whenhis attention was drawn towards it and questioned whether he has reviewed the functioning of track, the minister said, " I am not indulging into making allegations or counter-allegations. The track will sustain if the people make use of it continuously. There is

a dire need to promote the usage of bicycle track to control the environment of the city. It is true that the traffic in the city has been increased, but the congestion is mostly in commercial areas. Hence the core issue can be resolved through speaking to the public and the shopkeepers."

Thackeray said," The discussion on an international level has been started after successful development of Auric City. This highlighted that the NGO and the government bodies should work together. The success story of the Kham River Rejuvenation Project done by Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) will be shared with the municipal commissioners of the other municipal corporations for implementation in their respective jurisdictions. The river which has turned into a nullah has been restored to its original form. The work will be brought before the people."

Thackeray also underlined that the AMC has been asked to provide the citizens friendly facilities in a kiosk form so that the citizens would be able to deposit their taxes, bills and procure a variety of certificates through it.

MLC Ambadas Danve and former MP Chandrakant Khaire were present on the occasion.