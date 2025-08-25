Encroachment clearance drive ahead of Ganesh festival

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In preparation for the upcoming Ganesh festival, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has intensified its encroachment clearance drive on main market roads. Acting on the instructions of municipal commissioner G. Sreekanth and under the supervision of encroachment officer Santosh Wahule, action was carried out on Monday along the Paithan Gate–City Chowk stretch.

During the operation, 25 handcarts obstructing traffic were seized, while raised plinths and platforms of five to six shops were demolished. Officials indicated that the drive would continue in the coming days.

The action was led by assistant commissioner (encroachment) Sanjay Suradkar, supported by building inspectors Mazhar Ali, Ravindra Desai, Sagar Shrestha, and Kakanate, along with traffic police inspector Amol Devkar, assistant commissioner (traffic) Subhash Bhujang, and the Nagari Mitra Pathak team.