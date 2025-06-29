Encroachment drive shuts shops, stalls on Jalna Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A sweeping encroachment clearance between Mukundwadi and Cambridge School on Jalna Road has led to the demolition of several roadside shops, leaving thousands jobless and disrupting access to essentials.

The area, home to many working-class families, had shops offering groceries, tea, and snacks. Their removal has forced people to travel farther for daily needs. The drive also shut three ATMs in Chikalthana, adding to the disruption. Affected citizens will meet the municipal administrator on Monday seeking relief and compensation.

Caption:

Shops and ATMs lie shut after the encroachment clearance drive.