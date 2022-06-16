Encroachment on government land cannot be regularized

Aurangabad, June 16:

Justice Ravindra Ghuge and Justice Anil Pansare of the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court rejected the petition demanding to regularize the encroachments in Kawadgaon in Beed district on Thursday stating that encroachments on any government land cannot be regularized.

The petition was filed by Laxman Rama Pawar and 12 others from Kawadgaon. According to the petition, Pawar and others had been living on Gairan (Grazing) land illegally for the last 20 to 30 years. They had requested the Tehsildar of Gevrai to regularize the encroachments and provide them a place to stay. Tehsildar had issued a notice to the concerned to remove the encroachment.

Meanwhile, Ashok Pawar and Ankush Kharat from Kaudgaon had filed a petition through adv Siddheshwar Thombre in the bench seeking removal of encroachments of Pawar and others. The bench had directed the tehsildar to remove the encroachment. Pawar and others had rushed to the bench against the notice issued by the tehsildar.

Adv Thombre presented the records of the Gram Panchayat. Adv Radhika Chaure-Tandale assisted adv Thombre while assistant public prosecutor Atul Kale represented the government.