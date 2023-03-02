Encroachments in green belt in Cidco removed

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: As per the order of the court, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar municipal corporation has initiated action against the encroachments in the Cidco area from Thursday. Eight encroachments in the green belt were removed on the first day.

The corporation had appealed to the citizens to remove the encroachments. The encroachment removal team with the help of JCB removed encroachments from the green belt at N-5, Wockhardt Chowk, Renuka Mata Mandir area, N-7 area petrol pump and SBOA Chowk from Thursday morning.

As soon as the encroachment was removed, the garden department put up a wire fence at the site. The team then seized six carts illegally placed on the pavement in front of the BSNL office in Cidco Connaught area. Hand carts were also seized between Chistia Chowk and MGM road.

Four-wheelers were also removed from the road between SBOA Chowk and Cidco Connaught Garden. Municipal officials Vasant Bhoye, Savita Sonawane, Cidco officer Udayraj Chaudhary, building inspector RM Surase, PB Gawli and others participated in the drive.