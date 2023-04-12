Encroachments on Paithan gate road demolished

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, the municipal administrator Dr Abhijeet Chaudhary ordered the removal of encroachments on the procession route in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Eight encroachments were demolished, including shops selling flowers, garlands, fruits, and a sewing machine shop in the Paithan Gate area.

Some traders said that the claim is pending in the court. After ascertaining the claim, the municipal corporation demolished all the encroachments with the help of JCB. Encroachments on Kranti Chowk road were also removed. The action was taken by designated officers under the guidance of the deputy commissioner Ravindra Nikam.