Endress Hauser expands production facilities with 2 new buildings

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Endress+Hauser company expanded its city campus on Tuesday with the inauguration of two new buildings for production facilities for flow and temperature measurement technologies, system products and liquid analysis.

Top officers and employees of the company, customers, partners, and Swiss Embassy employees were present at the inauguration ceremony today.

Speaking at the inaugural ceremony, Chief Executive Officer of the Endress Hauser Group Dr Peter Selders said, “We are continuously investing in our production and working environments to meet the needs of our customers. The expansion strengthens our global production network. The additional proximity to key markets such as Australia and Southeast Asia ensures the best possible service and support.”

He said that the companyis preparing for future business growth and supporting the “Make in India” initiative with the expansion.

Managing director of Endress Hauser Flow (India)Sanat Kumar Sahu said the continuous investment in the city reflects company’s dedication to driving innovation and contributing to the local economy.

New building for flow measurement tech

The company has invested over 12 million euros in a new building for flow measurement technology. Spread over 13,000 square meters, the premises accommodate production, offices and other facilities.

Energy efficiency was a key concern of the construction with an emphasis on the sustainability of the project. It has a rainwater harvesting system and a solar power system is being installed to cover energy requirements sustainably.

New production facilities for temperature measurement tech

Another building that has the facilities for manufacturing temperature measurement technology and system products was also inaugurated today.

The building covers a total area of 5,400 square meters and represents an investment of around 4.4 million euros. Rajendra Kolte, managing director of Endress Hauser temperature system products and liquid analysis said “With the newly established production of liquid analysers, we are poised to meet the rising demand in these dynamic markets, offering our high-quality products with short delivery times.”

Russia-Ukrane war affects sales

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Kulathu Kumar and Narendra Kulkarni (managing directors, Endress Hauser) said the first product center was inaugurated in the city in 1999.

“Today, the centre produces measurement technology for flow, level, pressure and temperature, system products and liquid analysis. The company is celebrating 25 years of manufacturing this year. It also started InfoServe, an IT service provider, at this centre for the production of high-quality products,” they said.

The MDs said that their 5 to 8 per cent business in Europe was affected due to the Russia-Ukrane war.

They also stressed the need for more air connectivity from the city so that their customers from the different of the country can reach here in a short duration easily. They said their business would be doubled in the next five to seven years if the current growth rate continues.