Engg 3rd-yr paper leaked on social media

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The question of of Engineering third year course was leaked on Social media in Beed district on Monday. It may be noted Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started holding undergraduate courses within its jurisdiction in April.

The examination of traditional courses was over while professional courses including Engineering, are being held currently at different centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna and Dharshiv districts. The question paper of the Town Planning subject of Civil Engineering third-year course went viral on social media at 10.11 am.

The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) has sought a report from the college and sitting squad head of the centre. It is claimed that the paper was leaked from Vaidyanath College of Parli.

Bamu has not received any written complaint about the paper leaking yet. The university officers said that vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari issued orders for an immediate probe. They claimed that the question paper did not leak before its commencement.

Box

Action already taken against one college

The university administration has already taken action against Nagnathappa Halge Engineering College for leaking Engineering subject paper in the winter session of examination. The then VC Dr Pramod Yeole had changed the centre of examinations. The students were shifted to Vaidyanath College. Current, VC Dr Vijay Fulari imposed a ban on Nagnathappa Halge College for three years for any examination work.