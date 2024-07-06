Engg & other professional courses result out

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Saturday declared the result of Engineering and professional courses within 30 days.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said that the summer session examinations of Engineering branches were conducted from May 15 and June 3.

The assessment work of the answer books of students was completed at the evaluation centres of the four districts. The results of the first year of B Tech, M Tech, B Pharamcy, M Pharamcy, M D, M E, MCA and Engineering were declared on time. A total of 14 courses were declared in time—the courses LLB, B A LLB, M P Ed and B PE.

Director of Evaluation Centre Dr Ashok Narute made efforts for the declaration of the Pharmacy course result. Dr Shilparani Dongre worked on the law course result announcement on time.

Director of the sub-centre of Bamu Dr Mahesh Kallane and Dr M K Patil worked to get done the evaluation work in time. Desk Officer Satish Dawane assisted them. The results of these courses were announced within 30 days from holding the examinations.