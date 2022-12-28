Engineer caught in honey trap made naked, beaten up

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

A 27-year-old engineer caught in a honey trap was severely beaten up after making him naked. The accused were blackmailing him for the past 20 days and demanded the extortion of Rs 10 lakh from him.

A local political leader posed as a crime branch police inspector took the victim in his car and severely beat him. He also threatened the engineer to registered a case against him and took away his bullet motorcycle. When the victim narrated his woes to the police, the Satara police laid a trap and arrested four persons on Tuesday, said PI Prashant Potdar. The accused have been identified as Sanjay Pandit Jadhav (Khokadpura), who is a political leader, Manjushree Babasaheb Borde Patil (Khokadpura), Pratik Sudhir Jadhav (Samarthnagar), Nakeep Nasir Patel (Beed Bypass Road). One more accused named Akshay is at large.

Police said, the victim from Ahmednagar district lives in Satara area here. His friend lives as a tenant in the accused woman’s house. She took the phone number of the victim from his friend. She then used to frequently call him and send messages and dragged him in a honey trap. This episode occurred in October. Later, when his friend left the house of the accused woman, the contact of the victim with the accused discontinued. Later, on December 10, she again called him and started calling him again. On December 19, two unidentified persons came to the workplace of the victim in a BMW car (MH 22 U 7777). They forcefully took him the car. Accused Sanjay Jadhav told him that he is Pradeep Ghuge, inspector from Mumbai crime branch. He told the victim that a rape case has been registered against him and they have come to arrest him. They then took him to Patilwada Hotel on Beed By-pass road. There they demanded him an extortion of Rs 10 lakh to close the case. The two persons consumed liquor at the hotel and made the victim naked. They then shot a video of beating the naked victim. They left the youth there and took away his bullet motorcycle with them.

Accused Jadhav met the victim on December 21 and asked him to give Rs 5 lakh to take his bullet. Again on December 27, Jadhav and other persons called him for extortion money. The youth went to to Satara police station and told him about it. Accordingly, the police team laid a trap in Satara area and arrested four accused red-handed while accepting the money from the youth.

The raid was conducted under the guidance of DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar by PI Potdar, API Vinayak Shelke, PSI Devidas Shewale, Sambhaji Gore, Anita Fasate, ASI Nandkumar Bhandare, Anilkumar Satdive, Sunil Dhule, Karbhari Nalawade, Manoj Akole, Bhairavi Bagul, Sunil Gomladu and others.

Accused Jadhav is an official of a political party and his wife is an ex-corporator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, the police said. A case has been registered with Satara police station while API Vinayak Shelke is further investigating the case.