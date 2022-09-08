Engineer cheated for Rs 20 lakh under pretext of granting telecom fibres contract of Rs 10 crore

Aurangabad, Sept 8:

Mukundwadi police have registered an offence against three persons from Jalgaon on the charge of cheating an engineer for Rs 20 lakh under the pretext of awarding him a Rs 10 crore contract of telecom fibres.

The police have booked two brothers - Amol alias Sagar Dattatray Chavan, Rahul Dattatray Chavan and Tushar Pundalik Patil (all residents of Jamner in Jalgaon).

According to the complainant lodged by Prashant Dhakane (Vithalnagar-Mukundwadi), he is an engineer and his company’s (Falcon Industry) office is on Sinhagad Road in Pune. He was knowing Rahul and Amol, who were running Shree Enterprises, while the third accused Tushar runs Lord SP Pvt Ltd company. The duo has awarded the contract of some work to Tushar’s company. In the meantime, Rahul lured Dhakane by telling him that he will help get the contract of telecom fibre for the Aurangabad district. Accordingly, on August 24, 2020, Dhakane signed an agreement with Rahul and Amol through a lawyer in Aurangabad. As per the agreement, Shree Enterprises will grant a contract for a telecom fibre project valuing Rs 10 crore to the complainant.

It was also decided that against the contract, Dhakane will be giving 10 per cent (of Rs 10 crore’s contract) as royalty to the Chavan brothers. Hence, the engineer transferred Rs 20 lakh (2 per cent of the royalty amount) to Chavan Brothers’ Shree Enterprises to get the work order of the contract on September 3, 2020. Later on, the two brothers sent him a fake work order on September 5, 2020. When the project work failed to start in the prescribed period, the Chavan brothers assured him of refunding the money. Later on, to win the trust of Dhakane, Tushar reached Aurangabad on January 3, 2021. He assured him of returning the money and also handed him over a blank cheque, but the money was not been given in reality. After waiting for some time, when Dhakane realised of being cheated in the name of the contract, he complained with Mukundwadi police station. Further investigation is on by PSI Sandeep Wagh.