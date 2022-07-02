Engineer commits suicide in Bajajnagar

Aurangabad, July 2:

A 26 years old engineer committed suicide by hanging himself in his house at Bajajnagar on Friday evening. The deceased has been identified as Amol Pundlik Pawar (Chirewadi, Patoda, Beed, presently living in Bajajnagar). The police found a suicide note in which he mentioned that he is committing suicide due to family matters.

Amol was living with his wife Manisha at Sainagar in Bajajnagar area. He worked as an engineer in a factory in Waluj MIDC area and his wife was preparing for the police recruitment examination.

On Friday, Amol had a weekly off and he left his wife Manisha to her training institute at around 10 am. Manisha returned home at around 5 pm and found Amol hanging to a fan with a saree. She started screaming and the neighbours gathered.

On receiving the information, Waluj MIDC police station PSI Sandeep Shinde and others rushed to the spot. They took Amol to government hospital in unconscious condition, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.

The police found a letter in which, Amol mentioned that he is committing suicide due to family matters, informed PI Sandeep Gurme.