Engineer robbed of mobile, laptop

Aurangabad

Three unidentified persons attacked and robbed an engineering walking home from work at AS Club Chowk on Wednesday on Wednesday night. They wounded the engineer’s nose with a knife and robbed his mobile phone and laptop.

Police said, Harvendrasingh Sureshchandra Singh (30, Cidco, Waluj Mahanagar) works as an engineer in Siemens Company in Waluj MIDC area. He was walking to home, when unidentified persons came on a motorcycle and attacked him with a knife. He sustained nose injuries. They robbed him of laptop worth Rs 35,000 and mobile phone Rs 8,000. A case has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station while PSI Rahul Nirwal is further investigating the case.