Engineering exams to commence on Dec 12 as usual

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Bharati Gawali said that the Engineering courses examination would commence on December 12 as per the earlier announcement.

It may be noted that BoEE postponed the examinations of Law, Education and Physical Education faculties because of examinations of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), the National Eligibility Test, recruitment test of Zilla Parishad and Health Department will be conducted between November 11 and 18.

The different student unions, colleges and their principals demanded to postpone the examination of Law, Education and Physical Education due to the recruitment and eligibility tests.

Taking into consideration the request of students for a schedule of the recruitment examination, he instructed the officers concerned to make changes the university examination timetable.

Desk officer of the Engineering Department Dr Satish Dawne said that with the postponement, the students of Law, Education and Physical Education would take their first paper on December 19 while the examination of B E, B Tech, B Architecture, M E and MCA start on December 12 as per the earlier announcement.

Meanwhile, the students of all the postgraduate courses within the jurisdiction of the university will take their first paper of the winter session on December 19.