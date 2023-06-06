Engineering, Pharmacy exams to begin on June 13

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 6, 2023 10:55 PM 2023-06-06T22:55:02+5:30 2023-06-06T22:55:02+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of different Engineering, Pharmacy undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will begin within the jurisdiction of ...

Engineering, Pharmacy exams to begin on June 13 | Engineering, Pharmacy exams to begin on June 13

Engineering, Pharmacy exams to begin on June 13

Next

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of different Engineering, Pharmacy undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will begin within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on June 13.

The March/April 2023 semester and year pattern examinations which were to commence a few weeks ago were postponed because of students' requests.

The students of B E, M E, B Tech, M Tech, B Architecture, MCA, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy and Pharm D first to final year (all semesters) will appear for their examinations at 18 centres in the four districts. The highest number of centres are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (nine) followed by Jalna (two), Beed (five) and Dharashiv (two). Principals and directors of all the affiliated colleges were asked to take note of the schedule.

Open in app
Tags : MCA Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University MCA degree program from 3 years to 2 years from 2020-21 of MCA degree program from 3 years to 2 years Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation, Association of Principals and Educators Board of Examinations and Evaluation of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University The board of examinations and evaluation of dr babasaheb ambedkar marathwada university Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University Govind Kale Human Resource Development Centre of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University