Engineering, Pharmacy exams to begin on June 13

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The examinations of different Engineering, Pharmacy undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses will begin within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on June 13.

The March/April 2023 semester and year pattern examinations which were to commence a few weeks ago were postponed because of students' requests.

The students of B E, M E, B Tech, M Tech, B Architecture, MCA, B Pharmacy, M Pharmacy and Pharm D first to final year (all semesters) will appear for their examinations at 18 centres in the four districts. The highest number of centres are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (nine) followed by Jalna (two), Beed (five) and Dharashiv (two). Principals and directors of all the affiliated colleges were asked to take note of the schedule.