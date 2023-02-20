Engineer’s house burgled in Cidco Mahanagar

Aurangabad

Thieves entered a locked house of an engineer and made off with valuables worth Rs 50,000 at Waluj Cidco Mahanagar area. The incident came to the fore on Saturday.

Police said Ajay Ramhari Ukirde (29) works as an engineer in a private company in Waluj industrial area. On Saturday, he and his family members had gone out of the station. When he came in the afternoon, he found that the lock of the door was broken. He entered the house and found that the cupboard in the bedroom was open and jewelry worth Rs 50,000 was missing.

A case has been registered with unidentified thieves with Waluj MIDC police station.