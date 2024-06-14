English proficiency in Indian education: Essential or optional?

Dr Kailash Atkare

English language is nobody's special property. It is the property of the imagination: it is the property of the language itself.

— Derek Walcott

A well-educated and academic professional, brimming with knowledge and expertise, needs to acquire impressive qualifications and mastery on necessary skills to excel in the decided profession. Knowledge of English languages is the doorway to wisdom. However, lack of fluency in English is a barrier in individual’s development, social welfare and national building as well. English is considered library language, link language, treasury of great literature, lingua franca, language of corporate, research, computer, passport of job and symbol of higher education in Indian context. If one cannot be able to speak proficiently, effectively and impressively, one may face great loss in academics, research and administration too. Mastery on communication skills in English has become essential for professional growth and personal development. Though National Education Policy (NEP) has given weightage to regional languages it has not neglected English. English allows individuals to communicate effectively, access information and resources and participate fully in global discourse.

In a globalized world, proficiency in English opens up doors to better education, job prospects, and overall personal growth. Fluency in English enables to comprehend subjects effectively. When students struggle in English, they may find it challenging to understand. Insufficient proficiency can lead to difficulties in participating actively in classroom discussions and expressing ideas. It may result into writing essays, presentations, or oral examination confidently due to language barriers. English is the only stepping stone to higher educational opportunities in state and central universities, IITs, and reputed institutes abroad as well.

By adopting effective strategies to improve communication skills in English, one can get mastery through enough and consistent practice, reading literature and newspapers. It helps to enhance vocabulary and understanding of grammar rules, practice of sound making, and peer interaction. Immerse oneself in English, expand vocabulary, listen actively, record speaking and evaluate, seek feedback, practice in real-life situations, use technology and Artificial Intelligence in positive way. Stephen Fry once said that English language is like London: proudly barbaric yet deeply civilized, too, common yet royal, vulgar yet processional, sacred yet profane.”

(The writer is Assistant Professor of English Language and Literature).